GeyserCoin (GSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $4,880.33 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 64.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,849.33 or 1.79499998 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,671,968 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.