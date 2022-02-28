Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

