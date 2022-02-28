Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

