GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $41.75. 244,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

