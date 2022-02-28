Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.