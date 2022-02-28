Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,279,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

