Gnosis Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.60 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $628.55 million and $12.60 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $337.02 or 0.00818128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00109367 BTC.

About Gnosis

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

