Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,742 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.