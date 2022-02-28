Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,386 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KCE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

