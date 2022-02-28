Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of United Fire Group worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

UFCS opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

