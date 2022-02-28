Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vertex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 315,282 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

