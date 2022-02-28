Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 112,223 Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 112,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.