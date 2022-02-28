Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 249,960 Shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BATS:REC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

