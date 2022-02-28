Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 36,118 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 91,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

