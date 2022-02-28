Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.71. 136,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a market cap of C$203.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

