GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

GPRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

