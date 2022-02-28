Gordon Haskett Trims TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $78.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Gordon Haskett from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.