Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of GHC traded up $9.61 on Friday, hitting $597.91. 22,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.97. Graham has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Graham by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Graham by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.