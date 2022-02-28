Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)
