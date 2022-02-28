Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.54. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$31.43 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of C$35.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

A number of analysts have commented on GWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

