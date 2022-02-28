Grocery Outlet’s (GO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of GO opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

