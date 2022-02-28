GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GRWG opened at $8.37 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $498.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after purchasing an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

