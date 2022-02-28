Guardant Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.
GH stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $79,016,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.