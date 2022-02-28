Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

