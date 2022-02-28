Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Shares of WIX opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

