Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,256 shares of company stock worth $4,712,228. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

