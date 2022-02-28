Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 763.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $8,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

