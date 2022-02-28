Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

