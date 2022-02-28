Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 29,818 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 350,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

