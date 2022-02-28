Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $4,405,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

TEF stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.