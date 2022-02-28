Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 17,228 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 135.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $20.70 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

