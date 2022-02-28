Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 10,197 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.06.

GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

