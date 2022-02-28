Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 10,197 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.06.
GHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.
Guild Company Profile (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
