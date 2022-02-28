Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 2,630 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $2,431,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.95. 1,005,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,304,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

