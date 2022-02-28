Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 42,529 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

PFG stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

