Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 52,774 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,420,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,776,000 after buying an additional 65,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

