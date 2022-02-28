Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 52,466 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 126,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 577,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 60.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 272,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 20.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

LPRO opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

