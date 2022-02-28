Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 193.77%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

