Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.