Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.