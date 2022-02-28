Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $3.23 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $380.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.15 and its 200-day moving average is $441.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

