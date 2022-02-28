Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($35.29).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.99) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.79) to GBX 2,750 ($37.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.99) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON HLMA traded up GBX 72 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,411 ($32.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,220,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,065. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,683.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,151 ($29.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($44.47).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

