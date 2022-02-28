Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

