Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of EverQuote worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $413.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, decreased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,342,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,884,549 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

