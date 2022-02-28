Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.52 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.71 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

