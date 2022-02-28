Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

