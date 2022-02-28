Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1,276.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $56.65 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

