Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

