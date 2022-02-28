HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.94. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.44 to $19.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.31. 1,602,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,624. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

