Head to Head Analysis: Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.69 $894.65 million $2.04 9.85 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 17.61% 6.98% 0.54% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Erste Group Bank and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

