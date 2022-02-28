Head to Head Contrast: DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DXI Capital and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

DXI Capital has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -450.66% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 13.16 $4.76 million $0.27 0.89 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 12.23 $3.40 million $0.10 12.95

DXI Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats DXI Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital (Get Rating)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

