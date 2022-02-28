Head-To-Head Contrast: Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Gold and Contango Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and Contango Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million ($0.02) -20.70 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.42) -9.70

Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contango Ore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -7.53% -7.19% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contango Ore beats Loncor Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Contango Ore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

